8:00pm Mon 16 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the end of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:

____

Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25

Imrul Kayes not out 36

Mominul Haque c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5

Mehedi Hasan run out 1

Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Santner 0

Sabbir Rahman c Watling b Boult 50

Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt 13

Taskin Ahmed b Boult 5

Kamrul Islam c de Grandhomme b Southee 1

Subashis Roy b Boult 0

Extras (1nb) 1

TOTAL (all out) 160

Overs: 57.5. Batting time: 270 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-63, 3-66, 4-66, 5-96, 6-137, 7-148, 8-152, 9-160.

Continued below.

Related Content

Bowling: Trent Boult 13.5-3-53-3, Tim Southee 13-5-34-1, Mitchell Santner 16-5-36-2, Neil Wagner 15-3-37-2 (1nb).

Tom Latham b Mehedi 16

Jeet Raval c and b Mehedi 13

More Cricket

Kane Williamson not out 104

Ross Taylor c Mehedi b Roy 60

Henry Nicholls not out 4

Extras (14b,6lb) 20

TOTAL (for three wickets) 217

Overs: 39.4. Batting time: 176 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-39, 3-202.

Did not bat: Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kamrul Islam 7-0-31-0, Mehedi Hasan 11.4-0-66-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-30-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-0, Subashis Roy 5-0-32-1.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand won by seven wickets.

Series: New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Jan 2017 20:47:21 Processing Time: 26ms