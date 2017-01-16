New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the end of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:
____
Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25
Imrul Kayes not out 36
Mominul Haque c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23
Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5
Mehedi Hasan run out 1
Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Santner 0
Sabbir Rahman c Watling b Boult 50
Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt 13
Taskin Ahmed b Boult 5
Kamrul Islam c de Grandhomme b Southee 1
Subashis Roy b Boult 0
Extras (1nb) 1
TOTAL (all out) 160
Overs: 57.5. Batting time: 270 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-63, 3-66, 4-66, 5-96, 6-137, 7-148, 8-152, 9-160.
Bowling: Trent Boult 13.5-3-53-3, Tim Southee 13-5-34-1, Mitchell Santner 16-5-36-2, Neil Wagner 15-3-37-2 (1nb).
Tom Latham b Mehedi 16
Jeet Raval c and b Mehedi 13
Kane Williamson not out 104
Ross Taylor c Mehedi b Roy 60
Henry Nicholls not out 4
Extras (14b,6lb) 20
TOTAL (for three wickets) 217
Overs: 39.4. Batting time: 176 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-39, 3-202.
Did not bat: Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Kamrul Islam 7-0-31-0, Mehedi Hasan 11.4-0-66-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-30-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-0, Subashis Roy 5-0-32-1.
Toss: New Zealand.
Result: New Zealand won by seven wickets.
Series: New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.
