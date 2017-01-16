New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test Scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the end of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:

Tamim Iqbal b Santner 25

Imrul Kayes not out 36

Mominul Haque c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 5

Mehedi Hasan run out 1

Shakib Al Hasan c Williamson b Santner 0

Sabbir Rahman c Watling b Boult 50

Mushfiqur Rahim retired hurt 13

Taskin Ahmed b Boult 5

Kamrul Islam c de Grandhomme b Southee 1

Subashis Roy b Boult 0

Extras (1nb) 1

TOTAL (all out) 160

Overs: 57.5. Batting time: 270 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-63, 3-66, 4-66, 5-96, 6-137, 7-148, 8-152, 9-160.

Bowling: Trent Boult 13.5-3-53-3, Tim Southee 13-5-34-1, Mitchell Santner 16-5-36-2, Neil Wagner 15-3-37-2 (1nb).

Tom Latham b Mehedi 16

Jeet Raval c and b Mehedi 13

Kane Williamson not out 104

Ross Taylor c Mehedi b Roy 60

Henry Nicholls not out 4

Extras (14b,6lb) 20

TOTAL (for three wickets) 217

Overs: 39.4. Batting time: 176 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-39, 3-202.

Did not bat: Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kamrul Islam 7-0-31-0, Mehedi Hasan 11.4-0-66-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-30-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-0, Subashis Roy 5-0-32-1.

Toss: New Zealand.

Result: New Zealand won by seven wickets.

Series: New Zealand leads the two-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.