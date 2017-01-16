New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in 1st test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first cricket test at the Basin Reserve on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series:

Bangladesh 595-8 (Shakib Al Hasan 217, Mushfiqur Rahman 159, Mominul Haque 64, Tamim Iqbal 56, Sabbir Rahman 54 not out; Neil Wagner 4-151, Trent Boult 2-131, Tim Southee 2-158).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 539 (Tom Latham 177, Mitchell Santner 73, Kane Williamson 53, Henry Nicholls 53; Kamrul Islam 3-87, Mahmudullah 2-15, Shakib Al Hasan 2-78, Subashin Roy 2-89).

Bangladesh, 2nd Innings 160-9 (Sabbir Rahman 50, Imrul Kayes 36 not out; Trent Boult 3-53, Mitchell Santner 2-36, Neil Wagner 2-37).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 217-3 (Kane Williamson 104 not out, Ross Taylor 60; Mehedi Hasan 2-66).