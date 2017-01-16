Cricket: Black Caps make steady start to run chase

By David Leggat

New Zealand had made a steady start, but not without mishap, in their chase for 217 and victory in the first test against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve today.

Having dismissed Bangladesh for 160 soon after lunch, New Zealand were 91 for two at tea.

Both openers had departed as offspinner Mehedi Hasan made his first notable impact on the test.

He persuaded Jeet Raval to chip a catch back to him at 13; then had Tom Latham chop a ball onto his stumps at 16. Mehedi had two wickets in eight balls and Bangladesh were alive in a test they will be desperate not to lose.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, taking three fours in the final over of the session from seamer Taskin Ahmed, and Ross Taylor were on 33 and 17 respectively.

New Zealand had 38 overs left in the match to score 126 runs for their third straight home test win of the summer. Bangladesh needed eight wickets, or to somehow stem the run flow.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim did not bat, having been struck a worrying blow on the back of his helmet by Tim Southee and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Reports were that no serious damage had been found but Mushfiqur had taken a pile of punishment from New Zealand's seamers.

He was already carrying bruising on his left thumb and right index fingers and took several blows on the body.

Left armer Trent Boult removed the last two wickets -- Sabbir Rahman for an impressive 50 and tailender Subashis Roy for a duck. Opener Imrul Kayes, injured late yesterday, came out and got to 36, batting gamely on one leg.

Bangladesh have had to use their third choice wicketkeeper for New Zealand's second innings, Sabbir taking the gloves vacated by Mushfiqur and his substitute Imrul.

Boult finished with three wickets with two apiece for spinner Mitchell Santner and fast-medium Neil Wagner. New Zealand will be chasing their third home test win in a row.