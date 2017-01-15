Kohli, Jadhav lead India to stunning 3-wicket win vs England

PUNE, India (AP) " Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav put on 200 runs for the fifth wicket as India scored 356-7 in 48.1 overs to seal a stunning win by three wickets in the first one-day international against England in Pune on Sunday.

Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, including eight fours and five sixes, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls as they rescued India from a precarious 63-4 in just under 12 overs.

This was India's third highest successful ODI run-chase " despite England's biggest ODI score against India with 350-7.

Chasing 351 for victory, India got off to a slow start with openers Lokesh Rahul (8) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) dismissed by David Willey (2-47).

India captain Kohli then put on 32 runs with Yuvraj Singh (15) as they looked to raise the scoring rate before the left-hander edged behind down the leg side off Ben Stokes (2-73) in the 11th over. Former skipper MS Dhoni (6) was also dismissed cheaply, caught off Jake Ball (3-67) as India was reduced to 63-4.

"After 60-odd for four, with their bowlers on top, it took a special partnership to get this win. It will take a while for this to sink in," Kohli said.

Jadhav then arrived at the crease, and wasted little time in putting on 50 off 36 balls with Kohli.

"The moment I saw Kedar striking well, I told him, 'Let us get to 150 for 4 and they will hit the panic button,'" Kohli said.

Kohli reached his 50 off 44 balls, and Jadhav followed suit, crossing the 50-mark off only 29 balls. They put on 100 runs off 79 balls as India's run-chase looked lively again, breaching 200 in the 30th over.

Kohli reached his 27th ODI hundred off 93 balls, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 17 centuries scored in ODI run-chases. A short time later, Jadhav also reached his second ODI hundred off 65 balls.

In doing so, they surpassed the 169-run, fifth-wicket partnership between Dhoni and Suresh Raina at Lord's in 2011, a record for India in ODIs against England.

India's 250 came up in the 35th over, but Kohli was out caught off Stokes in the 37th. Jadhav then added 28 runs with Hardik Pandya (40 not out) but he too fell in the 40th over, caught off Ball at square leg, bringing England back into the game.

Pandya then played a calm cameo and, despite Ravindra Jadeja's (13) dismissal in the 45th over, took the home side across the finish line with Ravichandran Ashwin (15 not out).

Jadhav's performance will reassure India selectors, while Pandya's calm approach toward the end should also help in the build-up to the Champions Trophy in June.

"It is a great feeling that I could win a game for my country," man-of-the-match Jadhav said. "That too at my home ground, and my whole family is present here."

Earlier, put into bat, Ben Stokes smacked 62 runs off 40 balls as England finished on 350-7 in 50 overs. His knock built on the platform provided by Jason Roy and Joe Root, who both scored half-centuries.

England's previous highest ODI total against India was 338-8 in Bengaluru in the 2011 ODI World Cup. That match ended in a thrilling tie.

This was also the seventh time that England has scored more than 300 runs in an ODI since the 2015 World Cup.

Roy scored 73 off 61 balls, and provided a brisk start to the innings with Alex Hales (9). The latter was run-out by Jasprit Bumrah's direct hit.

Root then added 69 runs for the second wicket with Roy, who punished the Indian bowling with 12 boundaries. He brought up his sixth ODI half-century off only 36 balls.

Roy looked good for a hundred, but was stumped by keeper Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja (1-50) in the 19th over. Skipper Eoin Morgan (28) added 49 runs with Root for the third wicket, and kept up the tempo as England crossed 150 in the 25th over.

Morgan was caught behind off Pandya (2-46) shortly afterward, via DRS review, even as Root reached his 18th ODI half-century off 72 balls. He added 63 runs with Jos Buttler (31) for the fourth wicket, who was caught at mid-off off Pandya.

Root was then caught off Bumrah (2-79) at long on with Pandya completing a well-judged catch, but Stokes added two fours and five sixes to stun the Indian bowling attack.

The tourists scored 115 runs off the last 10 overs, as England crossed 300 in the 46th over after being reduced to 244-5 in the 42nd.

Stokes brought up his seventh ODI half-century off only 33 balls. He was dismissed in the 48th over, caught off Bumrah, but the damage had already been done. He had put on 73 runs off 33 balls with Moeen Ali (28 off 17 balls) for the sixth wicket.

England has now lost 19 out of 22 bilateral matches in India since the end of 2002.

"We did have the runs and were in the game for most of it. But on small grounds here, conditions are pretty tough for the bowlers," Morgan said. "You think you are in the game, especially having them 60 for 4. It is tough to take, but credit to them."

The second ODI is in Cuttack on Thursday.