Australia wins toss, bats 1st in 2nd ODI vs Pakistan

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first Sunday in the second limited-overs international against Pakistan.

The Australians won the series opener by 92 runs in Brisbane on Friday, following a 3-0 sweep of the test series against Pakistan and a 3-0 win in the previous ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan made three changes after the loss, with Mohammad Hafeez standing in as captain after Azhar Ali injured his right hamstring in Brisbane.

Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan were called in, to replace Azhar, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

Australia made two changes with batsman Chris Lynn and fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who made their ODI debuts in the opening match, replaced by Usman Khawaja and Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan had Australia in trouble at 78-5 in Brisbane, but Matthew Wade came to the rescue for the hosts with his maiden ODI century and an innings-salvaging sixth-wicket stand with Glenn Maxwell (60).

Hafeez said Pakistan didn't capitalize on its opportunities, and needed to improve its consistency to have any chance of breaking its winless stretch on the tour.

In Brisbane "We had our chances, had our moments, but couldn't put that pressure after we got five wickets," he said. "Our batsmen have to do their job for the team."

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.