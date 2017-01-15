Cricket: Tom Latham's bid to join NZ elite falls just short

By David Leggat

Tom Latham's bid to join New Zealand's batting elite fell short just before lunch on the fourth day of the opening test against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve today.

Latham had got to 177, 23 shy of becoming the 15th New Zealander to complete a test double century, and the sixth opening batsman, before he went lbw to left arm spinner Shakib al Hasan.

Latham punched his bat in frustration, recognising he had missed out on a fine chance to press on to 200.

He looked in good touch in the morning session, quick on his feet and got his runs off 329 balls, with 18 fours and a six, lifting Shakib over long on, shortly before his dismissal.

At lunch, New Zealand were 402 for six, with BJ Watling on 16 and Mitchell Santner on three, still trailing Bangladesh by 193 runs with five sessions left in the match.

The two and a half- hour session produced 110 runs and three wickets. Two batsmen were out before Latham today.

Overnight partner Henry Nicholls, having completed his third test 50, turned a catch straight to leg slip off Shakib for 53, after adding 142 with Latham; while Colin de Grandhomme, who lifted seamer Subashis Roy onto the bank at backward square leg, then edged a catch to the wicketkeeper next ball for 14. That gave Subashis his first test wicket on debut, matching fellow seamer Taskin Ahmed yesterday.

Latham's score was the highest by a New Zealand opener on the Basin Reserve, but well short of the ground record, 255 not out by South Africa's Jackie McGlew in 1953.

Latham carried on much as he had yesterday. He had one life, on 158 when Mehedi Hasan dived left at second slip but could not hold onto a difficult chance with one hand.

New Zealand got past the follow on mark of 395 18 minutes before lunch and with Latham's dismissal it left time to ponder New Zealand's next move - to declare behind Bangladesh and try to force the issue or simply bat on.

If Bangladesh can get the last four wickets in the next hour or so after lunch it would raise the question of what their position would be on a pitch still playing well.

Kamrul Islam has taken two for 65, Shakib two for 54 with Subashis and Taskin having one each.