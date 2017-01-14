Cricket: Streakers interrupt BBL Sydney derby

Play was momentarily interrupted midway through the Sydney Sixers vs. Sydney Thunder derby by a pair of streakers, forcing a number of security guards to race out onto the SCG and dispatch the nude runners.

The hilarious display saw two stark naked men run opposite directions on the field, sending the roaring Sydney crowd into a frenzy as they dodged their way around the panicked ground staff.

One plucky invader made it to the other end of the field, jumping the fence and disappearing back into the crowd, but his mate wasn't so lucky.

The other unnamed streaker was ultimately overwhelmed by security, falling in a heap on the ground as they hurriedly covered him with a towel.

Streaker breathes life into Sydney Sixers v Thunder match at SCG. pic.twitter.com/NZKoxac0Kq — bruce hawker (@brucehawker2010) January 14, 2017

Just saw a streaker on the scg pic.twitter.com/uqiRRuQyzA — Nick Tait (@NickTait4) January 14, 2017



Matthew Wade stole the summer with his iconic "nice, Garry" drawl behind the stumps, an applause used when Lyon bowled a particularly juicy delivery throughout Australia's Test matches.

It was easily the funniest phrase to come out of the summer, generating an uncontrollable hype around the Aussie off spinner as he tweaked his way back into form with a number of excellent performances.

Despite its huge popularity, the excitement around cricket's latest meme appeared to be dying off with the emergence of Australia's latest cult hero, a Northern Beaches cricketer by the name of Mickey Edwards.

Edwards, a towering 22-year-old, stole some of Lyon's hype after becoming Australia's new on-field favourite, sporting flowing blonde locks and a never-say-die attitude in the field on day five of the SCG Test.

Edwards spent the majority of the middle session as a substitute filling in for Matt Renshaw - who had left the field with a concussion - putting on a performance that earned him the loudest cheers of the day.

Lyon was reportedly annoyed with Edwards' rise to fame with Sixers wicketkeeper Brad Haddin saying the off spinner thought he had his limelight stolen.

Despite Edwards' rise to fame, Lyon found a cheeky way to steal back the spotlight this week, sporting a fresh new pair of pink bowling spikes with the words "Nice Garry" inscribed in bold pink letters.

Lyon's new spikes were introduced in his match against the Melbourne Renegades, but they appeared to be unnoticed by a lot of fans.

As stylish as his shoes were, they weren't enough to steer the home side out of a disaster.

The Sixers collapsed under the weight of the Sydney Thunder's bowling attack, finishing their innings at 9/99 from their 20 overs.

The Sixers batsmen had no answer to the Thunder, falling like flies as their hopes of an epic derby win were dashed before their eyes.

Thunder legspinner Fawad Ahmed was easily the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-14 from his four overs.

"That has been a scrappy performance," Mark Waugh said from the commentary box.

"Great bowling by the Thunder, particularly Fawad Ahmed in the middle there. His four wickets were crucial."

The Sydney Thunder closed out an easy win against the Sixers, losing only two wickets in their chase which they completed with ten overs to spare.

- news.com.au