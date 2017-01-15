10:00am Sun 15 January
Network
F1 great Stirling Moss, 87, in hospital with chest infection

LONDON (AP) " The family of Stirling Moss says the British motor racing great is recovering from a severe chest infection in a Singapore hospital.

The 87-year-old Moss, a four-time runner-up in the Formula One championship, was taken ill on Nov. 22.

A family statement says "because of the severity of the infection it resulted in some complications and his recovery has not been as speedy as was expected or wished. However, his condition continues to improve and his doctors now consider him to be stable."

Moss' family added he "is in good spirits and only upset about having missed his Christmas cruise with friends."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

