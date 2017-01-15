Aussie star calls Brendon McCullum's Big Bash ban 'embarrassing for the league'

Brad Hodge has slammed Brendon McCullum's Big Bash suspension, calling it "embarrassing for the league".

The former New Zealand skipper will miss the Brisbane Heat's game against the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday as a penalty for his side's slow over rate in its loss to the Perth Scorchers last Wednesday.

But Adelaide Strikers captain Hodge said the ban was too harsh.

"You're there to win a contest and if you're not deliberately stalling or trying to upset the opposition then play on. I think it's really unfair that McCullum sits out," Hodge told Adelaide's FIVEaa radio.

"I think it's got to be embarrassing for the league when it comes to this. If you've got people on Twitter making jokes, it says they're trying to make a mockery of it ... and I think it's fair enough.

"We're not here to punish guys for trying to do the right thing, we're trying to punish guys for doing the wrong thing, and I certainly don't think Baz is out there doing the wrong thing."

The Twitter jokes Hodge refers to are those made by Glenn Maxwell and his Australian teammates, who had some unique ideas on alternative ways to punish McCullum.

They ranged from forcing him to bat in an eye patch, preventing him from speaking to teammates for the entire match and making the former wicketkeeper bowl himself.

No.22: (from S.Smith) has to play the entire game with his face painted in the opposition teams colours,while wearing an eyepatch #bazrules — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

No. 76: not allowed to speak during the whole fielding innings.Must communicate by sign language at all times,including on the mic #bazrules — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

Eager Big Bash fans joined in on the fun, giving their own suggestions, although it is doubtful Big Bash administrators are likely to follow up on any of the entertaining ideas.

No. 33 - he has to describe the state of the game during the change of innings using the medium of interpretive dance #bazrules @Gmaxi_32 — MikamKciredor (@RoderickMakim) January 12, 2017

The possibility of missing a game was discussed during the Heat's match against Perth and left the commentators shaking their heads.

"It's ridiculous. If you don't mind me, Howie. We want McCullum playing," guest commentator and national coach Darren Lehmann said. "Speed it up, fine them all, if it's that bad, but we want them playing cricket."

"Exactly, take it out of his pay packet if it's that bad," Mark Waugh replied.

The Heat took 96 minutes to complete its bowling innings against the Scorchers - six minutes outside the 90-minute limit imposed by the tournament's directors.

Queensland Cricket CEO Max Walters expressed his disappointment the Kiwi wouldn't be at the helm for the side's next game.

"The Heat have shown that their style of attacking, exciting cricket really resonates with the fans and viewers all over the world and so it is disappointing for them that they will miss seeing one of the game's best in action in Melbourne next week," Walters said.

"It is a shame but we accept those are the competition rules we are playing under and reminds us that we can continue to improve in all facets of the game.

"We're confident the team will give a good account of itself against the Stars and continue to play bright, attacking T20 cricket.

"We're sure Brendon and the team will rebound from this setback and finish the competition strongly."

There were a number of stoppages in the game against Perth for third umpire decisions and a concussion check for Perth batsman Sam Whiteman.

The Heat was previously fined when it exceeded the 90-minute limit against Hobart at the Gabba on December 30 by five-and-a-half minutes. Any second sanction against a team includes the compulsory one-game suspension of the captain.

The Scorchers have replaced the Heat at the top of the BBL standings following Wednesday's victory and with only two games remaining for Brisbane before the finals, wins are vital.

The loss of big-hitter McCullum for their clash against the Melbourne Stars on January 17 would take on even more meaning after the absence of Chris Lynn was felt in Wednesday's loss to the Scorchers.

Perth quick Andrew Tye (4-22) claimed a hat-trick to wrap up the win, with only Alex Ross (39) keeping the Heat in the contest as they were all out for 129 in front of a new domestic-record crowd at the Gabba of 34,677. Without the tournament's leading run-scorer Lynn due to Australian selection, the Heat fell to their to their worst powerplay score of the season - 3-41. And after Mitchell Johnson (2-25) tore through the top order with an early wicket-maiden, they never recovered.

McCullum himself could only muster 15 before he became one of three men to be caught by Ashton Agar, who also went for just 14 with the ball from his four overs.

Earlier, Michael Klinger had carried the Scorchers with an eventful 81. Klinger hit eight of the Scorchers' 11 boundaries in his 54-ball knock, which included two sixes.

However, he should have been dismissed when he was on 54 when he gloved a Ben Cutting bouncer through to wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, only for it to be ruled a wide.

He was also caught in front of the sightscreen by Joe Burns when he fought off teammate Brendon McCullum for an over-the-shoulder catch, only for him to then run it over the rope.

Klinger, the leading run-scorer in the history of the competition, was eventually dismissed when caught by Nathan Reardon on the long-on boundary in the 19th over.

Reardon immediately claimed the catch, however Klinger refused to walk when he believed Reardon's heel may have come in contact with the rope. Replays proved inconclusive and Klinger, the only Scorchers batsman to top 20, was visibly unhappy as he returned to the team's dugout.

