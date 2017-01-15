South Africa-Sri Lanka 3rd Test Result

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Result Saturday at the end of the third cricket test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers:

___

South Africa 426 in 124.1 overs (JP Duminy 155, Hashim Amla 134; Nuwan Pradeep 4-78, Lahiru Kumara 4-107) beat Sri Lanka 131 in 45.4 overs (Kusal Mendis 41; Vernon Philander 3-28, Kagiso Rabada 3-44) and 177 in 42.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 50; Wayne Parnell 4-51, Duanne Olivier 3-38) by an innings and 118 runs.