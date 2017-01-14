Sri Lanka 131 all out, bats again v South Africa in 3rd test

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Fast bowlers Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada finished with three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka was made to follow on by South Africa in the third test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Philander took 3-28 and Rabada claimed 3-44 as Sri Lanka fell from an overnight score of 80-4 to 131 all out before lunch on day three.

With South Africa having amassed 426 all out in its first innings on the back of centuries from JP Duminy and Hashim Amla, the tourists still trailed by 295 runs.

Newcomer Duanne Olivier and left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell also contributed two wickets apiece to the South African cause.