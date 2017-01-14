New Zealand vs Bangladesh scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Saturday on the third day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Boult 56

Imrul Kayes c Boult b Southee 1

Mominul Haque c Watling b Southee 64

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26

Shakib Al Hasan b Watling 217

Mushfiqur Rahman c Watling b Boult 159

Sabbir Rahman not out 54

Mehedi Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0

Taskin Ahmed c Southee b Wagner 3

Kamrul Islam not out 6

Extras (2b,6lb,1nb) 9

TOTAL (for eight wickets decl.) 595

Overs: 152. Batting time: 679 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-60, 3-145, 4-160, 5-519, 6-536, 7-542, 8-566.

Did not bat: Subashis Roy.

Bowling: Trent Boult 34-5-131-2, Tim Southee 34-5-158-2, Colin de Grandhomme 20-2-65-0, Neil Wagner 44-8-151-4 (1nb), Mitchell Santner 17-2-62-0, Kane Williamson 3-0-20-0.

Jeet Raval c Kayes b Kamrul 27

Tom Latham not out 119

Kane Williamson c Imrul b Taskin 53

Ross Taylor c Mahmudullah b Kamrul 40

Henry Nicholls not out 35

Extras (1b,1lb,15w,1nb) 18

TOTAL (for three wickets) 292

Overs: 77. Batting time: 324 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-131, 3-205.

Did not bat: Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mehedi Hasan 26-4-82-0, Subashis Roy 16-4-46-0 (1nb), Taskin Ahmed 15-2-79-1 (10w), Kamrul Islam 13-2-53-2 (5w), Shakib Al Hasan 7-0-30-0

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.