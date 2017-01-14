7:41pm Sat 14 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand vs Bangladesh scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard at stumps Saturday on the third day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve:

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Boult 56

Imrul Kayes c Boult b Southee 1

Mominul Haque c Watling b Southee 64

Mahmudullah c Watling b Wagner 26

Shakib Al Hasan b Watling 217

Mushfiqur Rahman c Watling b Boult 159

Sabbir Rahman not out 54

Mehedi Hasan c Southee b Wagner 0

Taskin Ahmed c Southee b Wagner 3

Kamrul Islam not out 6

Extras (2b,6lb,1nb) 9

TOTAL (for eight wickets decl.) 595

Overs: 152. Batting time: 679 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-60, 3-145, 4-160, 5-519, 6-536, 7-542, 8-566.

Did not bat: Subashis Roy.

Bowling: Trent Boult 34-5-131-2, Tim Southee 34-5-158-2, Colin de Grandhomme 20-2-65-0, Neil Wagner 44-8-151-4 (1nb), Mitchell Santner 17-2-62-0, Kane Williamson 3-0-20-0.

Continued below.

Related Content

Jeet Raval c Kayes b Kamrul 27

Tom Latham not out 119

Kane Williamson c Imrul b Taskin 53

More Cricket

Ross Taylor c Mahmudullah b Kamrul 40

Henry Nicholls not out 35

Extras (1b,1lb,15w,1nb) 18

TOTAL (for three wickets) 292

Overs: 77. Batting time: 324 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-131, 3-205.

Did not bat: Colin de Grandhomme, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mehedi Hasan 26-4-82-0, Subashis Roy 16-4-46-0 (1nb), Taskin Ahmed 15-2-79-1 (10w), Kamrul Islam 13-2-53-2 (5w), Shakib Al Hasan 7-0-30-0

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 14 Jan 2017 20:30:26 Processing Time: 13ms