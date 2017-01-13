Cricket: Bangladesh declare for 595

Bangladesh have declared their marathon first innings at 595 for eight against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve 65 minutes into the third day.

It is Bangladesh's second highest test total, behind the 638 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2013.

Sabbir Rahman was not out on 54, his second test half century, and Kamrul Islam was on five.

New Zealand's most successful bowler was bustling left armer Neil Wagner, who finished with four for 151 off 44 overs, with fellow seamers Tim Southee and Trent Boult taking two apiece.

The total is the sixth highest New Zealand have conceded in tests.