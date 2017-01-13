Australia-Pakistan Scoreboard

12:45am Sat 14 January
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Friday of the first one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba:

David Warner b Amir 7

Travis Head c Rizwan b Wasim 39

Steve Smith c Rizwan b Amir 0

Chris Lynn c Rizwan b H. Ali 16

Mitchell Marsh c Rizwan b Wasim 4

Glenn Maxwell c Hafeez b H. Ali 60

Matthew Wade not out 100

James Faulkner c Hafeez b Nawaz 5

Pat Cummins run out (Akmal) 15

Mitchell Starc b H. Ali 10

Billy Stanlake not out 1

Extras (1lb,9w,1nb) 11

TOTAL: (for nine wickets) 268

Overs: 50. Batting time: 224 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-13, 3-52, 4-67, 5-78, 6-160, 7-170, 8-212, 9-235.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 10-0-54-2 (3w), Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-23-0 (1w), Hasan Ali 9-0-65-3 (2w), Wahab Riaz 6-0-42-0 (3w,1nb), Imad Wasim 10-0-35-2, Mohammad Nawaz 8-0-48-1.

Azhar Ali c Warner b Faulkner 24

Sharjeel Khan c Maxwell b Faulkner 18

Mohammad Hafeez c Wade b Faulkner 4

Babar Azam c Smith b Cummins 33

Umar Akmal c Head b Starc 17

Mohammad Rizwan c Marsh b Cummins 21

Imad Wasim c Warner b Marsh 29

Mohammad Nawaz b Starc 1

Mohammad Amir c Maxwell b Faulkner 8

Wahab Riaz c Starc b Cummins 6

Hasan Ali not out 1

Extras (4b,5lb,5w) 14

TOTAL (all out) 176.

Overs: 42.4. Batting time: 192 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-47, 3-79, 4-109, 5-129, 6-133, 7-158, 8-163, 9-171, 10-176.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-0-34-2 (2w), Billy Stanlake 3-0-13-0 (1w), James Faulkner 7-1-32-4, Pat Cummins 8.4-0-33-3 (2w), Travis Head 10-0-28-0, Mitchell Marsh 6-0-27-1.

Umpires: Mick Martell, Australia, and Chettithody Shamsuddin, India.

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Result: Australia won by 92 runs; leads five-match series 1-0.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

