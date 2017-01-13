11:21pm Fri 13 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

South Africa crumbles against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " Sri Lanka seamer Nuwan Pradeep picked up four quick wickets as South Africa crumbled on the second morning of the third test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

Pradeep took 4-25 in seven overs in the morning session, including centurion Hashim Amla, to leave South Africa on 398-8 at lunch.

Amla was brilliantly caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal for 134, while Faf du Plessis (16), Temba Bavuma (0) and Vernon Philander (0) also edged behind.

South Africa's first day total of 338-3 had been built on the back of Amla's hundred and JP Duminy's superb 155 as they shared a 292-run stand for the third wicket.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 14 Jan 2017 00:08:17 Processing Time: 27ms