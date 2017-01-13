Cricket: Determined Bangladesh proving their worth

By David Leggat, in Wellington

Now we know; Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim tonight spelt out the determination driving his team in this test series.

Their test record is poor, especially away from home where they've won just three out of 43. Time to rectify that and they have a chance, if they're good enough, over the next three days at the Basin Reserve.

''One job is done, but we have three days to go," Mushfiqur said.

''After we lost the ODI and T20 series we were under extreme pressure to show our skills.

''Everyone thought this team can't play a test overseas, so it's a big call for us. But the boys have stood up and hopefully a couple of others will put their hands up and do the right thing."

The point is clear: there is a fierce drive in this team to show there is more to them, and that they are learning.

A victory would be remarkable, but certainly Bangladesh, having been sent in on a seam friendly pitch on Thursday, have bossed the test and sit at 542 for seven.

Shakib, the world's No 2-ranked test allrounder reckons he saw encouraging signs in the pitch yesterday.

''The wicket is a good one but not a flat one. If bowlers bowl in very good areas and maintain consistent pressure there is something for the bowlers," Shakib said.

Shakib may also have obliquely been referencing New Zealand's effort today as how not to go about their business.

Senior seamer Tim Southee admitted the bowling wasn't consistent enough.

''All the guys bowled well at times, just not for long enough," he said.

But there's plenty of time left and he believed it was too early to be drawing conclusions.

''I imagine it'll still be a pretty good wicket (tomorrow). I'm sure our batters are looking forward to getting in.

''We'll rest up and have a plan hopefully knocking off the last three (wickets) and then try and go as big as we can."

Fellow fast bowler Trent Boult was troubled by cramp today and captain Kane Williamson took a blow on a finger. Both are expected to be fine tomorrow.

