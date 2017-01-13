Cricket: Records tumble in historic day for Bangladesh

By David Leggat

It's a while since The Don's been given a shake in the record books but he did today and from unlikely sources.

Bangladesh duo Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim shared a 359-run stand for the fifth wicket against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

They set all sorts of records in the course of their stand. When Mushfiqur was out at 159 late in the day, the stand trailed only three partnerships in all history for the fifth wicket.

Top of that tree sits the legendary Don Bradman and Sid Barnes, for their 405 for Australia against England in Sydney in 1946. The way the Bangladeshi pair were going, they seemed a strong chance to topple the Australians.

The stand is the highest for any wicket for Bangladesh, is the highest fifth wicket stand in all tests in New Zealand, and helped Bangladesh to their highest first innings effort in an overseas test.

Shakib is the third Bangladesh batsman, after Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur to complete a double century and at 207 had the individual record score.

Late in the day, Bangladesh were 521 for five, and all after being sent in by New Zealand yesterday with Shakib on 210.

- NZ Herald