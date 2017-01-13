Cricket: Bangladesh in solid position at lunch

By David Leggat

Bangladesh were pushing themselves into a solid position by lunch on the second day of their first test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.

The tourists had the better of day one, and ditto in the first period of play today.

Having begun what will be an elongated day, to make up for lost time on the first day, at 154 for three, Bangladesh went to lunch at an impressive 269 for four, with captain Mushfiqur Rahim on 53 and premier allrounder Shakib al Hasan on 66.

The one wicket lost in the session was a big one, lefthander Mominul Haque, who didn't add to his overnight 64 before edging a good, lifting ball from seamer Tim Southee to the wicketkeeper.

New Zealand's bowling performance was more intense and accurate than it had been yesterday, but Shakib and Mushfiqur were up to the job and ensured there would be no sudden collapse.

By lunch their stand was worth 109, and Shakib had his 20th test 50, off 86 balls with eight fours. That would have been a moment for spinner Mitchell Santner to reflect on; he'd dropped Shakib on four late on the first day.

Shakib was strong on anything short around his off stump and went to his half century with a splendid off drive off Southee.

At one point he ducked all six balls in a Neil Wagner over, as the New Zealand left armer went on a short pitched barrage to try and find a way to separate the pair.

Mushfiqur produced several peachy drives and managed to get on top of a string of lifting deliveries. He had one close shave on 24, when an attempted drive off medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme flew over the outstretched hands of Jeet Raval, at full leap at second slip.

He went to his 16th test 50 with a thumping sweep off left arm spinner Santner shortly before lunch. Shakib brought up the century stand in the next over, slashing Trent Boult over slips to the fence.

The day was warm and sunny, in contrast to yesterday's windswept, unpleasant conditions and Bangladesh's batsmen were prospering.

Bangladesh have lost their last two tests at the Basin, but are determined to show they are an improving test nation and are making a good fist of that.

Southee had taken two for 87 off 20 overs, with Boult having one for 74 off 19 and Wagner one for 57 off 20.