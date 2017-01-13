10:27am Fri 13 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangaldesh, First Test (Day Two)

Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque receiving a short deliver from New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner on day one. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque receiving a short deliver from New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner on day one. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

The weather really dominated proceedings yesterday, sending players and umpires scampering off the field, and grounds staff on at regular intervals.

Bangladesh handled the interruptions well, though, and probably hold the upper hand at 154-3, with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 64 and Tamim Iqbal also recording a rapid-fire half century during his time at the crease.

We're expecting a full day's play today, with a favourable forecast. Play scheduled to start at 10.30am.

Follow all the live action below:


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 13 Jan 2017 11:14:10 Processing Time: 9ms