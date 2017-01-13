Live updates: Black Caps v Bangaldesh, First Test (Day Two)

Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

The weather really dominated proceedings yesterday, sending players and umpires scampering off the field, and grounds staff on at regular intervals.

Bangladesh handled the interruptions well, though, and probably hold the upper hand at 154-3, with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 64 and Tamim Iqbal also recording a rapid-fire half century during his time at the crease.

We're expecting a full day's play today, with a favourable forecast. Play scheduled to start at 10.30am.

Follow all the live action below:

- NZ Herald