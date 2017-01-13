McCullum ban puts heat on T20 skippers - Gilchrist

Former Australian captain Adam Gilchrist knows the pain that suspended Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum is feeling at the moment, saying Twenty20 captaincy is the most challenging of any form.

McCullum has been handed a one-game ban from Big Bash administrators for failing to get through the Heat's overs in the allotted time. The New Zealander was warned for a similar discretion earlier in the tournament and having been found tardy again, he was forced to miss a match.

Gilchrist captained the Deccan Chargers in his time in the Indian Premier League and said there was constant pressure placed on him by umpires.

Captains are given just 80 minutes to complete their 20 overs, ensuring a fast and entertaining contest that has made Twenty20 cricket so popular.

But Gilchrist has revealed key decisions out in the field can be compromised due to a constant battle to stay within time restrictions.

"Being captain in another high-profile tournament around the world - the IPL - it was a nightmare, Gilchrist said.

"The umpires are telling you at five overs, 10 overs, 15 overs and 18 overs, they're telling you how many minutes you're behind. You're very aware of the requirement to be done in 80 minutes.

"As a captain, it was really disappointing when you were scrambling to get your overs in the time - it affects your decision-making in what bowler you want to bowl, what field setting."

The Indian Premier League fines offending captains $20,000 for failing to adhere to time restrictions.

Gilchrist's fellow Big Bash commentators Damien Fleming and Mark Waugh agreed that the Heat captain should face punishment, but felt it shouldn't rob the competition of McCullum's entertainment factor.

"There are rules for a reason," said Fleming. "I think [the punishment] it's got to be points.

"It's a wake-up call for Brendan McCullum's captaincy. He does talk to the bowlers a lot.



"As a fan, you're disappointed McCullum is not playing and we see in some leagues they lose 0.5, you lose two points, you lose a game.

"Surely, that is a big incentive to make sure you get the overs in."

It's believed Cricket Australia is reluctant to implement a points penalty, but have said they will review the current process and penalties for slow over rates.

Points suspensions have been used in cricket before, with Fleming's Big Bash co-commentator Mark Waugh revealing that he received the punishment, when captaining New South Wales.

Waugh opted to use dual fast bowlers Brett Lee and Matt Nicholson in a tight Sheffield Shield game, and due to both having "the world's longest run-ups", New South Wales fell behind in their over rate.

The member of the national selection panel's story is a reminder that not all captains guilty of slow over rates come with bad intentions.

"What was I supposed to do - bring on a part-time bowler, when we were trying to win? Waugh said. "It was a joke - I was trying to win the game."

Both Waugh and Fleming feel that captaincy needs to evolve in cricket's shortest form, and Fleming thinks he has the ideal solution to help bowlers toe the line.

"Bowlers should also have a shorter run-up. The short run-up can actually be a surprise to the batsman as well.

"If you bowl off it a bit, you're not going to be put off by it too much by bowling a couple of deliveries," Fleming said.

