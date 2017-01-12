Duminy leads South Africa's recovery against Sri Lanka

JOHANNESBURG (AP) " JP Duminy led South Africa's recovery after two quick wickets had put the team on the back foot Thursday on the first day of the third test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

Openers Stephen Cook (10) and Dean Elgar (27) were dismissed in consecutive overs as South Africa fell to 45-2 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Duminy's brisk 23 guided the home side to lunch on 79-2.

Duminy's confident start also provided breathing room for Hashim Amla as he made a streaky start to his innings on the occasion of his 100th test.

Amla reached lunch unbeaten on six after being dropped in the final over of the session.