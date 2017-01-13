Cricket: Wind doesn't help either team on day one

By David Leggat

It wasn't only the Bangladesh players who found their first day's test cricket at the Basin Reserve a challenging experience yesterday.

The howling winds, which gusted to 137kmph at times, didn't exactly help New Zealand's bowlers' chances of taking advantage of winning the toss.

Bangladesh prospered and will start day two today at 154 for three, with lefthander Mominul Haque on 64 - closing in on what would be a third century in as many tests against New Zealand - and experienced Shakib al Hasan on five.

The game remains very much in the balance, but Bangladesh at least showed fighting spirit, and no little quality in their batting.

It's all very well saying New Zealand should have coped with it as they are familiar with what can happen at the capital's premier ground. But saying it, and doing it, are often poles apart.

The Basin can produce conditions unlike those you'd find anywhere else in the cricket world. Bangladesh will testify to that.

''This took me back to the test against England (in 2013, Wagner' fifth test), right up there with the toughest," fast bowler Neil Wagner said last night.

''It was a stiff breeze and it's never nice to bowl into. It does take a lot of energy. We knew that was going to be the case."

The Bangladeshi players will be able to tell their grandchildren about the day the pitch covers blew across the ground and their batsmen felt as if they were being pulled by the shirt from behind.

But the point was Bangladesh stood tall. They battled hard and produced quality innings from opener Tamim Iqbal, with his fourth half century in six innings in New Zealand, and an unbeaten 64 from little lefthander Mominul Haque.

However New Zealand know fortunes can swing quickly. Wagner is never less than a glass half full competitor.

''We know we can put the ball in the right areas. There's still eough in there (the pitch). IF we get two quick wickets it changes quickly."

What the day hinted at is that Bangladesh's reputation as test easybeats, especially in unfamiliar overseas conditions, may be coming to an end.

It would have been easy to turn their tails up, having lost the toss. Instead their batsmen knuckled down and got a good result.

It remains to be seen whether Bangladesh can carry on the good work through the rest of this test. But they've at least shown they possess a good deal of fight.

Play will start at 10.30am today to help make up for the lost play yesterday.

