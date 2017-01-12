Cricket: Bangladesh tracking well at break

By David Leggat

Rain and buffeting northerly winds have again interrupted play on the opening day of New Zealand's first test against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve today.

Only 53 minutes play was possible before lunch, taken with Bangladesh 39 for one.

A second break came at 2.39pm at which point Bangladesh were making a good fist of having been sent in on a sream-friendly pitch. They were 119 for two off 29 overs when the tea break was brought forward.

Little lefthander Mominul Haque was on 48 and looking good, while Mahmudullah had reached 13. Of the two teams, Bangladesh might have been feeling slightly more aggrieved with the misty rain returned to halt play a second time.

Mahmudullah was looking solid, and Mominul had unfurled a stream of fine shots, his 48 including eight fours and one six, flicked fine off Tim Southee in the over before play stopped.

Earlier Tamim Iqbal had completed his 20th test 50, and fourth in six innings in New Zealand, and including 11 fours.

Southee had taken one for 45 off 11 overs and had been the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, while Trent Boult, wayward early on, had one for 50 off nine overs.

The breaks had been down to light drizzle, carried along on strong northerly winds which had buffeted the ground through the day.

- NZ Herald