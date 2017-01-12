Cricket: What happens during cricket downtime

Cricketers live with the vagaries of the weather.

They play their sport outdoors and there's not much they can do about it, but what do they do to pass the time when rain forces them into the pavilion?

Probably much as you might expect, with a couple of minor eyebrow-raisers.

New Zealand's dressing room is unlikely to be much different from any other on the international circuit.

The first guideline they go by is how long the break is likely to be.

If it's anticipated to be a short time off, players don't tend to unwind much. They endeavour to keep themselves up for when they get the call to resume play.

Once it's obvious the break might be upwards of an hour, it's time to relax.

Where once some players might opt for a book, that's a rare sight these days.

Some, usually the bowlers or not out batsmen, might do bouts of stretches or have a touch of physiotherapy to keep the muscles warm and supple.

If there's a television in the dressing room - and that's no guarantee either - players will blob out and watch the highlights of whatever game is on.

Telephones are barred in the rooms due to fears of opening up match or spot fixing opportunities.

Some will nap, an ever-present activity for those easily able to come down from the physical high of being out in the field.

There's rarely, if ever, a card game in sight, but there will be music. In the New Zealand team's case, Trent Boult's fingers are seldom far from the dial.

Bowlers might take the time to give their boots a clean, check their sprigs are free of dirt. The bowlers might also chat on how things have gone, and plans for the resumption.

It tends to be a lowkey environment.

One favourite pastime if the break is lengthy, is an impromptu game of cricket, where a tennis ball, or even a shoe, could double as the ball.

Batsmen who are in might chat together in a corner, how things have gone, and where to go from there.

But the overriding rule is each to their own. There's no sitting about in a group discussion.

It's all about getting ready to resume, in their own way, making sure they are good to go when the call comes.

