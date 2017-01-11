Pakistan to tour West Indies for 3 tests, 3 ODIs and 2 T20s

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) " West Indies will host Pakistan for a two-month tour from March to May, playing three tests and a series of limited over matches.

The West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement Wednesday that the competitive action would start March 31, with the first of two Twenty20 matches to be played in Trinidad and Tobago.

The tour will then move to Guyana for three one-day internationals from April 7-11, with the tests being staged in Jamaica, Barbados and Dominica respectively from April 22 to May 14.

The tour will give the hosts a chance to make amends for their 2-1 test series defeat to Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates last October-November.

Roland Holder, the WICB's Manager of Operation, said the matches would give West Indies an opportunity "to improve its ranking. Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies."