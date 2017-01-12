Cricket: Green pitch expected for first test

A decidedly green Basin Reserve pitch is expected to greet the Black Caps and Bangladesh for day one of the first cricket test today.

The deck has been barely distinguishable from the outfield in the days leading up to the match, suggesting plenty of benefits for the side that bowls first.

However, Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson says it's up to the players to determine how that influences the match.

He expects the ball to do plenty, but the bowlers still need to put it in the right spot.

Play's scheduled to get underway at 11am, however rain is forecast for parts of the day.

- Radio Sport