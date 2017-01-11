Sri Lanka picks uncapped de Silva for T20s vs. South Africa

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) " Sri Lanka has named uncapped all-rounder Thikshila de Silva in a 15-member squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa later this month.

The squad named Wednesday also included left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan who has impressed in test cricket but has still not played a T20 international.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunarathna, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sadakan, and Nuwan Kulasekara will depart for South Africa on Thursday to join captain Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva who are part of the test squad currently in South Africa, and have been retained for the T20 series starting January 20.