Cricket: Kane Williamson says no changes will be made for test

By David Leggat

To absolutely no surprise, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is tipping no changes to the side for the first test against Bangladesh starting at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

New Zealand are coming off two consecutive test victories over Pakistan and Williamson dropped the broadest of hints the same XI will remain intact, with the qualification that swing bowler Trent Boult, who played the first test against Pakistan, but missed the second through injury, will return.

The final lineup has yet to be named but ''it's hard to see too many changes from our last test," Williamson said.

The Basin Reserve pitch is bright green, which is not uncommon for this ground and while Bangladesh's seamers might like the look of it, the batsmenmight get the jitters.

However the formline on the pitch is it often doesn't play as seamer-friendly as it may appear.

''It's looks fairly similar (to past Basin pitches)," Williamson said.

''Hopefully there's pace and bounce and obviously (it will) do a bit early. It's got that green tinge which is normal here at the Basin. It looks good surface."

New Zealand are overwhelming favourites to win the two tests - the second starts in Christchurch next week - but Williamson is wary of the skills Bangladesh showed in their two three-game limited-overs series.

''Certainly throughout the white ball format, Bangladesh put us under pressure in every game and we were able to come through that and get the victories.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Australian cricketer 'loses' finger Cricket: Ish Sodhi heroics not enough in Big Bash debut Tennis: Top seed Roberto Bautista Agut pulls out of ASB Classic

''We're certainly expecting that again. They're an experienced side, have played all round the world, we know will provide a stiff challenge so important we looking to hit our straps early tomorrow."

Pakistan's test captain Mushfiqur Rahim has his thoughts to drill into his fast-medium bowlers.

"Bowlers do get excited by extra bounce but the best ball here, like any other pitch, is one that targets the top of off stump.

''We have tried to pass on this message to our bowlers and also told them that even a top batsman needs one ball to get out.

''The bowlers have to work hard here because New Zealand know how to handle these conditions."

- NZ Herald