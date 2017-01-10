Cricket: Plan to delay domestic T20 season to maximise crowds

As part of perfecting their domestic Twenty20 recipe, New Zealand Cricket wants to move the schedule back a week next season to maximise attendances in the holiday period.

The official crowd and television viewing numbers are yet to be released, but NZC chief executive David White told Radio Sport that both were boosted in this edition of the McDonald's Super Smash.

"The most material change has been the time that we've played, which has gone more into the holiday season. The crowds have been fantastic and the players enjoy that.

"Before Christmas it's a struggle to get people along, but afterwards they seem to flock."

That resulted in just over 4000 coming to the final at Pukekura Park [where Wellington beat Central Districts by 14 runs].

The competition will be reviewed with stakeholders like the Major Associations and the Players' Association, but White had reached some personal conclusions.

"Ideally we'd push it more into the holiday season and play a little less before Christmas. We're still not where we want to be, but we're heading in the right direction. The challenge is we're always compared to the Big Bash, which has been an incredible success, but we don't have the grounds or the population to cater for that.

"We've got to be 'niche' in what we do. Playing on beautiful boutique grounds over the summer period fits with the Kiwi psyche."

White said there was also a case to invest with the MAs in one "high-profile, high-quality" overseas player per team.

"Mahela Jayawardene was sensational [for the Stags] not only on the field but with the contribution he made off it with his knowledge, which was invaluable."

The emphasis needs to be on "high-profile" and "high-quality". Wellington imports Jade Dernbach and Evan Gulbis were axed after a late night on the eve of the match against Central Districts on December 18. Wellington had lost four matches until that point. After their exit, the Firebirds won seven from eight to take the title.

White said they also had to strengthen the demand for the competition. That meant some opportunities in the simultaneous Big Bash League might be restricted.

"[For our players] the absolute priority must be to play international cricket, and the next priority is the McDonald's Super Smash. We'll never compromise that, [although] there's a small window of opportunity now with Colin [Munro] and Ish [Sodhi] heading over to play a few [Big Bash] games, which is great for their development."