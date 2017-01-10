Cricket: Australian great Stuart MacGill served with AVO

Former Australian cricket great Stuart MacGill has been slapped with an apprehended violence order for the protection of his socialite girlfriend Julie Singleton.

Police served MacGill with the AVO on Boxing Day on behalf of Ms Singleton, the lawyer and ex-wife of Sydney multi-millionaire adman and John Singleton.

Daily Mail Australia has been told the order relates to an incident between the pair which took place in December.

The order states MacGill must not approach Ms Singleton unless through a lawyer, and he must not go within 100-metres of her luxurious Vaucluse home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

MacGill has not faced court over the alleged incident yet, but is due to appear in Waverley Local Court on Thursday to respond to the order.

The pair were last pictured in public together at the black-tie Sydney Children's Hospital Silver Party in 2016.

Ms Singleton told columnist Ros Reines in 2014: 'I had sworn off men when I stumbled across Stuart'.

The pair first went public with their relationship in 2014, stepping out together at restaurant Catalina's 20th birthday party.

"I didn't even know who he was but we just started chatting away.

"I asked him what he did and had no idea that he was an ex-cricketer or that he would be mobbed by fans of all ages wherever he went.

'He's a nice genuine guy, who is very family oriented... He likes reading, watching movies and is very intelligent.'

She also said she was learning about wines from him.



Mr MacGill split with his wife Rachel Friend in 2014.



Contacted for comment about the AVO matter, Ms Singleton said: 'I have nothing to say'.

Mr MacGill was also approached for comment.

- Daily Mail