Mickey Edwards and Nathan Lyon in clash of cricket's cult heroes

By Adam Santarossa of news.com.au

Sydney Sixers captain Brad Haddin has lifted the lid on a new feud in Australian cricket.

It seems Australian cricket's latest cult hero Mickey Edwards isn't loved by everyone.

Edwards was perhaps the story of the summer, as the young Sydneysider found himself fielding on the Sydney Cricket Ground for Australia during the third Test against Pakistan.

With Matt Renshaw off the field and Matthew Wade ill, replacements were short on the ground. When David Warner had to return to the dressing room on day five, Manly grade cricketer Edwards got his moment in the sun.

His unique long blonde hair saw him dubbed 'Surfer dude' by commentators as they frantically tried to find out information on the new fielder. Soon enough, Edwards quickly became the talk of the town.

Social media lit up as did the Sydney crowd, who widely chanted his name throughout the time Edwards was in the field.

But now, Haddin has revealed one man isn't happy that the spotlight has been taken away - fellow cult hero, Nathan Lyon.

Lyon has enjoyed a love affair with the Australian public throughout the summer, with crowds all over the country clamouring for the off-spinner.

Lyon, nicknamed Garry, has carved a place in Australian vernacular due to the 'Nice Garry' cries that have echoed around cricket stadium in recent weeks.

Haddin attempted to show the Channel Ten commentary team just how popular Lyon had become, instructing them to listen to the accompanying roar when the spinner was about to field the ball during the Sixers clash with the Melbourne Renegades.

Only problem was, the response Lyon received was underwhelming to say the least, which Haddin revealed is down to the emergence of Edwards.

"They stopped cheering you, Gaz!" Haddin bellowed adding that Lyon is not happy about losing the spotlight.

"He is not happy with Mickey Edwards," Haddin said.

"He reckons he has taken the limelight away this summer."

But all is not lost for Lyon, should his cricket glory days soon come to an end.

Australian captain Steve Smith, who was a guest commentator on Network Ten's coverage of the Big Bash, sees a bright future away from the pitch.

When asked to name one member of the Sydney Sixers' squad that would be perfect for Ten's much advertised show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Smith named the Australian off-spinner with no hesitation.

"Gaza, of course," Smith said. "He'd love that. He would actually love that. It would be like a holiday for him."

Perhaps Mickey Edwards can land a spot in the jungle as well and really make things interesting.

- news.com.au