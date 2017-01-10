Cricket: Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi can go to Australia's Big Bash League - but not Ross Taylor

It has been a case of delight or disappointment for several New Zealand cricketers as Australia's Big Bash League hunts for in-form players after the McDonald's Super Smash and T20 series against Bangladesh.

Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi capped strong recent performances with call-ups to the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers respectively, whereas Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill missed out on deals with the Melbourne Renegades and Sixers due to timing and injury issues.

All the major associations involved were understood to have given their permission, despite the BBL clashing with the Ford Trophy.

Munro made his maiden T20 century last week against Bangladesh. He replaces Sam Billings, who was called up for England's one-day tour of India. Munro is expected to make his franchise debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the local derby against the Thunder on Saturday.

Sodhi has been called up for injured England all-rounder Chris Jordan. He's expected to play in the competition tonight against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG. Sodhi took two wickets for 22 runs and three for 36 in appearances against Bangladesh.

While that pair received "no objection certificates" from New Zealand Cricket, Taylor's request was denied. He scored 80 off 50 balls for Central Districts against Canterbury on New Year's Eve and wanted to play for the Melbourne Renegades in their local derby against the Stars at the MCG on New Year's Day.

Central Districts were understood to be comfortable with the decision, given Taylor's long service, but NZC and the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association agreed it contravened playing and travelling protocols under their master agreement. Players are guaranteed the opportunity to rest and travel between games. To issue an exemption with a test series against Bangladesh approaching saw Taylor's request overruled.

"To play back-to-back with the travel component is not good from a player welfare perspective," NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills said. "The guideline in the master agreement is to avoid play-travel-play scenarios and that is agreed with NZC to avoid inconsistencies. It essentially comes down to the timing of any game, and a player's international or domestic commitments."

Before his hamstring injury in the third ODI against Bangladesh, Guptill was issued a similar denial after applying to play last night's match for the Sixers against the Renegades because it would have been less than 36 hours since the completion of the final Bangladesh T20.

However, if fit, he had received permission to play two further games and any possible semi-final matches in the BBL.

Former international representative Hamish Rutherford was also believed to have tabled a BBL offer, but Otago wanted his services for their Ford Trophy campaign.

- NZ Herald