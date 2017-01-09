Cricket: Ish Sodhi signs in Australian Big Bash League

The Adelaide Strikers have signed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for the Big Bash League in Australia.

He has been called up as an injury replacement for England all-rounder Chris Jordan.

Jordan suffered a hamstring injury after running to the bowling crease against the Hobart Hurricanes, but will travel with the squad for treatment.

The BBL technical committee has approved the move, meaning Sodhi can debut in the competition on Tuesday night against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

Sodhi took two for 22 from his four overs in New Zealand's 27-run victory over Bangladesh in the third T20 international. He registered three for 36 in the second match.

Sodhi joins the team tonight. Under BBL rules governing replacements, he must either play, or be in the 12 for tomorrow's match.

In addition to Jordan, the Strikers will be without Travis Head and Billy Stanlake for the remainder of the regular season after they were selected to play for Australia in the one-day international series against Pakistan.

- NZ Herald