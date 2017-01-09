6:40pm Mon 9 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cricket: Ish Sodhi signs in Australian Big Bash League

Ish Sodhi bowls during the third Twenty20 International match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photo / Getty
Ish Sodhi bowls during the third Twenty20 International match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photo / Getty

The Adelaide Strikers have signed New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for the Big Bash League in Australia.

He has been called up as an injury replacement for England all-rounder Chris Jordan.
Jordan suffered a hamstring injury after running to the bowling crease against the Hobart Hurricanes, but will travel with the squad for treatment.

The BBL technical committee has approved the move, meaning Sodhi can debut in the competition on Tuesday night against the Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

Sodhi took two for 22 from his four overs in New Zealand's 27-run victory over Bangladesh in the third T20 international. He registered three for 36 in the second match.

Sodhi joins the team tonight. Under BBL rules governing replacements, he must either play, or be in the 12 for tomorrow's match.

In addition to Jordan, the Strikers will be without Travis Head and Billy Stanlake for the remainder of the regular season after they were selected to play for Australia in the one-day international series against Pakistan.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 09 Jan 2017 19:00:43 Processing Time: 18ms