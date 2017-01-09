Cricket: Corey Anderson - I want to be an allrounder

By David Leggat

Corey Anderson, allrounder, is currently Corey Anderson, batsman, and it's not a comfortable fit.

Even after his thunderous, record-setting 94 not out in New Zealand's 27-run win in the third and final T20 against Bangladesh at Mt Maunganui yesterday, Anderson yearns to have the ball back in his left mitt as well.

Back injuries have bedevilled Anderson's career and he's making his way back after another layoff.

He last bowled for New Zealand at Visakhapatnam, in the final ODI against India on October 29. Anderson bowled four overs for 27 as New Zealand were walloped by 190 runs in the deciding match of the five-game series.

Anderson did actually bowl an over in New Zealand's most recent T20 before the Bangladesh visit. It was in the world T20 semifinal against England last March, and cost 16.

Still the strongly-built left armer makes no bones about it; he wants to be a complete allround performer again.

"I'm just working on it in the background," Anderson said last night.

"I've been playing as a batter for the last little while and it's frustrating. But hopefully sooner rather than later I can be back at the bowling crease."

Anderson quipped that after a match in which New Zealand weren't the only team dishing out some tap to the opposing bowlers - Bangladesh rushing to 69 in the first six overs of their reply before falling short - that "sometimes you don't miss bowling much".

He clouted 10 sixes in his 41-ball sprint yesterday, breaking Brendon McCullum's old mark of eight sixes in his century against Australia in Christchurch seven years ago.

For all that, Anderson takes his allround role seriously.

"It would be nice being back bowling. I turn into a bit of a better batter.

"You feel a complete player being back in the game and you feed off that (full involvement). If you miss out with the bat you try and perform with the ball, and vice versa."

Anderson is loathe to put a time frame on his return to bowling. He didn't bowl in the first four games of the Indian ODI series and it was a surprise to see him back at the bowling crease in Visakhapatnam.

For certain, when he does return it will be in small doses.

"I'd steer clear of time frames," 26-year-old Anderson said.

"If you put markers in place you tend to rush when things aren't going smoothly. Where the finish point is I'm unsure, but we'll get there slowly and steadily."

Anderson is not in the first test squad and offered a cautionary note to those expecting New Zealand to steamroll Bangladesh in the two-test series.

"The outcomes and scores (of the ODI and T20 series) have probably not been a great sign of how competitive they have been," he said.

"In years gone by, they've tended to be a team who rolled over. But now they're starting to fight in their games. The boys have got to make sure they stay on task, stick to their plans and don't give them an inch in the test series."

- NZ Herald