MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third Twenty20 cricket international to sweep the three-match series 3-0:

New Zealand 194-4 (Corey Anderson 94 not out, Kane Williamson 60; Rubel Hossain 3-31).

Bangladesh 167-6 (Soumya Sarkar 42, Shakib Al Hasan 41; Ish Sodhi 2-22, Trent Boult 2-48)