Substitute fielder Mickey Edwards sends SCG nuts

Substitute fielder Mickey Edwards of Australia looks on during day five of the third test match between Australia and Pakistan. Photo/Getty Images
Mickey Edwards became a cult hero of the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday - barely three months after starting the cricket season in second grade.

Edwards was cheered throughout the final day of the Australia-Pakistan test series in his role as a local substitute fielder, the paceman's two-metre frame and blonde hair making him an instant favourite among spectators and commentators alike.

"They might have dragged him out of the Brewongle Stand," Channel Nine commentator Ian Chappell said.

"Didn't drag him out of the barber's, nice head of hair," Bill Lawry added.


It was another world from where Edwards began the season, playing for Manly second grade against Eastern Suburbs at Waverley Oval in his comeback from successive back stress fractures.

"The first time I did my back in was last August," Edwards told the Manly Daily in September.

"I wasn't too worried, I was confident I was going to be back playing before Christmas. To do it again in December was tough, but I just viewed it as a minor setback."

And he didn't get any sympathy from his club on his return from injury, with the Waratahs taking to Twitter to sledge the young quick.

To put Edwards' rise to fame in perspective, the young star started the season playing for Manly's second XI on his return from injury and attended the Boxing Day test as nothing more than a common fan.

Edwards played just one game in seconds, before returning to first grade, where he has taken two wickets in three games against Bankstown, Sydney University and Penrith.

He has spoken after the day's play and revealed he was desperately wishing the ball wouldn't ever head in his direction.

Asked what the highlight of his day was, he said, tongue in cheek, it was coming off the ground.

"So the ball wouldn't come to me anymore," he told Fox Sports News 500. "I was terrified.

"I was hoping it wouldn't come to me, so it was nice to get off. If it went up, I was just going to pretend I didn't see it, run away from it.

"Yeah, good fun today. I've been telling Nath [spinner Nathan Lyon] that he's out and I'm in [as a cult hero]. I think he's quite happy with that.

"Nath tried to cut my head a few weeks ago. I'm glad he didn't.

"I saw it on the screen from behind and it looked like a big mullet, and I just thought 'this has to go'."

Edwards was on the schooners at the Boxing Day Test and ended up trending No.1 in Australia on Twitter during his test appearance.


"I don't really use my Twitter too much, so I don't know what that [trending] means, but it sounds good," he said.

- news.com.au

