Australia-Pakistan 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the third test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

Sharjeel Khan c Warner b Lyon 40

Azhar Ali c and b Hazelwood 11

Yasir Shah c sub b O'Keefe 13

Babar Azam lbw b Hazelwood 9

Younis Khan c Hazelwood b Lyon 13

Misbah-ul-Haq c Lyon b O'Keefe 38

Asad Shafiq b Starc 30

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 72

Wahab Riaz c Wade b O'Keefe 12

Mohammad Amir run out 5

Imran Khan c sub b Hazelwood 0

Extras: (1nb) 1

Total: (all out) 244

Overs: 80.2. Minutes: 332.

Fall of wicket: 1-51, 2-55, 3-67, 4-82, 5-96, 6-136, 7-188, 8-202, 9-224, 10-244.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 17-2-57-1 (1nb), Josh Hazelwood 18.2-7-29-3, Nathan Lyon 27-6-100-2, Steve O'Keefe 17-4-53-3, Steve Smith 1-0-5-0.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Ian Gould, England.

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

Result: Australia won by 220 runs

Series: Australia won 3-0

