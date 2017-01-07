Cricket: Stags put antlers into Firebirds top order

Central Districts in full control with the additional wicket of Luke Woodcock for seven off six. Left-arm orthodox spinner George Worker finishes with 2-20 from his four overs.

Wellington 87-5 (14 overs).

Steady wicket diet continues. Papps struggles for timing in his 29 off 35 and holes out to Marty Kain off George Worker.

Wellington 66-4 (11 overs).

Central Districts strike again. Josh Clarkson catches Grant Elliott at deep mid-wicket off Ryan McCone for 16 off 12 balls.

Wellington 44-3 (8 overs).

Wellington consolidate through Michael Papps and Grant Elliott. Papps escapes getting caught by Ryan McCone at long off Seth Rance in fifth over when the ball holds up in the breeze.

Wellington 24-2 (5 overs).

Wellington lose two wickets in the second over, bowled by Blair Tickner. Hamish Marshall spoons to cover and new Black Cap recruit Tom Blundell delivers a meek baseball swing to mid-off.

Wellington 8-2 (2 overs).

The Central Stags have won the toss and opted to field in the Super Smash final against the Wellington Firebirds at Pukekura Park.

The match has a $100,000 purse on the line.

CENTRAL STAGS

Will Young (c), George Worker, Mahela Jayawardene, Jesse Ryder, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver, Josh Clarkson, Marty Kain, Ryan McCone, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel (12th)

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Tom Blundell, Michael Pollard, Grant Elliott, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Hamish Bennett, Brent Arnel, Peter Younghusband (12th)

