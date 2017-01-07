New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Scoreboard

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard on Friday from the second Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval:

Luke Ronchi c Mosaddek b Masrafe 0

Kane Williamson c Tamim b Shakib 12

Colin Munro c Nurul b Rubel 101

Corey Anderson b Mosaddek 4

Tom Bruce not out 59

Colin de Grandhomme b Rubel 2

James Neesham b Rubel 5

Mitchell Santner run out 4

Ben Wheeler not out 0

Extras: (4lb, 3w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 7 wickets) 195

Overs: 20. Batting time: 92 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-42, 3-46, 4-169, 5-171, 6-190, 7-194.

Did not bat: Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Masrafe Mortaza 4-0-38-1, Rubel Hossain 4-0-37-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-30-0 (1w,1nb), Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-32-1 (2w), Mosaddek Hossain 2-0-22-1, Mahmdullah 2-0-32-0.

Tamim Iqbal run out 13

Imrul Kayes c Bruce b Santner 0

Sabbir Rahman c Boult b Sodhi 48

Shakib Al Hasan c Neesham b Wheeler 1

Soumya Sarkar c Munro b Boult 39

Mahmdullah c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 19

Mosaddek Hossain c Santner b Williamson 1

Nurul Hasan c Boult b Williamson 10

Masrafe Mortaza c Boult b Sodhi 1

Rubel Hossain c Bruce b Wheeler 1

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (5lb, 10w) 15

TOTAL (all out) 148

Overs: 18.1. Batting time: 86 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-34, 3-36, 4-104, 5-118, 6-121, 7-144, 8-147, 9-147, 10-148.

Bowling: Mitchell Santner 3-0-14-1 (1w), Trent Boult 3-0-28-1 (1w), Ben Wheeler 2.1-0-16-2 (4w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-33-0 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-36-3 (3w), Kane Williamson 4-0-16-2.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Result: New Zealand won by 47 runs.

Series: New Zealand leads the three-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.