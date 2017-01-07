1:24am Sat 7 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Formula 1's debt-ridden Manor Racing go into administration

LONDON (AP) " Advisers for Formula One team Manor Racing say it has gone into administration.

Manor Racing, the British-based team which was seeking new investors, finished 11th and last in the constructor's championship last season. German driver Pascal Wehrlein secured their only point with a 10th-place finish in Austria.

FRP Advisory says in a statement on Friday: "Just Racing Services Limited, the operating company of the Manor Racing Formula One team, enters administration."

Manor Racing was formerly known as Marussia, which went into administration in late 2014, before returning to the grid under the Manor name.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 07 Jan 2017 01:24:03 Processing Time: 498ms