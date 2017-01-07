David Leggat: Take Super Smash at face value

The domestic T20 competition has been something of a problem child for New Zealand Cricket.

This summer's Super Smash reaches its conclusion today when top qualifiers Central Districts face Wellington, and given that the game will be played at Pukekura Park there's every chance of high scoring and piles of sixes.

But how best to fit the competition into New Zealand's summer of cricket, and make the most of its particular appeal, has vexed the national body for some time.

It's been tried at different points in the summer and administrators have wrestled with the idea of ensuring New Zealand's best players are involved, as opposed to being on national duty.

A while back a study was undertaken into whether fans would rather watch the game's biggest overseas names or, say, Ross Taylor or Kane Williamson facing the likes of Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan or Neil Wagner. The latter option won the day, evidently by some distance.

There have been some encouraging signs in terms of crowds this season.

Eden Park No2 played host to some decent turnouts; the Basin Reserve drew a good crowd for Wellington's win over Canterbury in the eliminator on Thursday, and they went away happy not only with a final-over finish but the home team, after starting the campaign with four straight defeats, getting up to make the final.

But, timing being so relevant, it suffers in comparison with what's on offer in the corresponding event across the Tasman.

The Big Bash League is blockbusting entertainment, which fits into a perfect time slot for New Zealand audiences.

Continued below.

Related Content Cricket: Tom Blundell gets Black Caps call-up Cricket: Engine purrs under Green machine's bonnet Cricket: Worker to play major T20 role either way

It also operates in a vastly different market place. How it's managed to get full houses at large playing arenas for just 40 overs may be beyond full comprehension when you really think about it, but the BBL stands comparison, if not surpasses, the daddy of them all, the Indian Premier League.

On Thursday night, the pyrotechnic hitting reached new heights as Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn smeared the Perth Scorchers all about the Waca, enabling the Brisbane Heat to go top of the table.

They put on 148 in 73 balls, securing a win with a whopping 5.2 overs unbowled, chasing down a challenging 173 as if it were childs play.

It's not often the former New Zealand skipper plays a minor role when the ball is flying about, but Lynn's 98 not out off 49 balls, 11 sixes, outshone McCullum's 50 off 31 balls, with just the three sixes.

Six hitting almost became tedious, if not to the commentators roaring their delight at every blow.

So today's final will suffer on some counts, can't compare in hoopla and crowds and never will.

But it should still be worth a watch, even if Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce and Ben Wheeler are expected to be absent for CD due to T20 obligations against Bangladesh.

Wellington are coming right just when they need to; CD have been pacesetters with Mahela Jayawardene a boom signing. So there's no point knocking it when set alongside the BBL; mark it in its own right.

- NZ Herald