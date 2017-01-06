Cricket: Tom Blundell gets Black Caps call-up

By David Leggat, in Mount Maunganui

Wellington's uncapped Tom Blundell has been called into the New Zealand squad for the third and final T20 international against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Blundell gets his chance because provincial team mate Luke Ronchi damaged his groin during Bangladesh's innings of their 47-run loss at the same venue today. Ronchi tore his right adductor muscle and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

That will likely rule him out of the return Chappell Hadlee series, which starts at the end of this month.

It was a bad day for Ronchi, who was also out first ball of the match.

Former under 19 international Blundell, 26, has been tipped as a rising talent among the young bracket of wicketkeepers coming through in New Zealand cricket, which also includes Auckland's Glenn Phillips and Northern Districts' Tim Seifert.

Blundell will play in tomorrow's Super Smash final for Wellington against Central Districts in New Plymouth before heading north.

He has scored 243 runs at 34.71 in the domestic competition this season, at a fine strike rate of 135.0.

- NZ Herald