8:53pm Fri 6 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Cricket: Tom Blundell gets Black Caps call-up

By David Leggat, in Mount Maunganui

Wellington wicket keeper Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport
Wellington wicket keeper Tom Blundell. Photo / Photosport

Wellington's uncapped Tom Blundell has been called into the New Zealand squad for the third and final T20 international against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Blundell gets his chance because provincial team mate Luke Ronchi damaged his groin during Bangladesh's innings of their 47-run loss at the same venue today. Ronchi tore his right adductor muscle and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

That will likely rule him out of the return Chappell Hadlee series, which starts at the end of this month.

It was a bad day for Ronchi, who was also out first ball of the match.

Former under 19 international Blundell, 26, has been tipped as a rising talent among the young bracket of wicketkeepers coming through in New Zealand cricket, which also includes Auckland's Glenn Phillips and Northern Districts' Tim Seifert.

Blundell will play in tomorrow's Super Smash final for Wellington against Central Districts in New Plymouth before heading north.

He has scored 243 runs at 34.71 in the domestic competition this season, at a fine strike rate of 135.0.

- NZ Herald

Read more by David Leggat

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 06 Jan 2017 20:53:58 Processing Time: 13ms