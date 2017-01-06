Play resumes on day 4 after rain delay in 3rd test at SCG

SYDNEY (AP) " Australia's push toward a series clean sweep was delayed Friday as rain washed out the entire first session on the fourth day of the third test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan was at 271-8 in its first innings, needing another 68 runs to avoid the follow on, with Younis Khan unbeaten on 136, his first test century in Australia, and Yasir Shar not out on five.

Spinner Nathan Lyon has 3-98 for the hosts.

The 114-test veteran Younis provided the only significant resistance by the tourists on day three where four hours were lost to rain. His unbeaten 136 came off 279 balls with 14 fours and a six for his 34th test century and he joined India's Rahul Dravid as the only player to score hundreds in each test-playing country.

Australia's Matt Renshaw was ruled out for the remainder of the test due to concussion after being hit on the helmet twice in three days.

There was better news for the host's with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade returning to the game Friday, after he missed almost all of yesterday's play as he dealt with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.