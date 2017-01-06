Cricket: Brendon McCullum breaks bat in BBL

The table-topping Brisbane Heat have continued their winning ways thanks to big efforts from former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum.

McCullum's teammate, heavy-hitting Chris Lynn equalled the BBL competition record after smashing 11 sixes in his 98 run innings from just 49 deliveries.

McCullum did his part, finishing on an unbeaten 50 off 31 balls, but Lynn's power stole the show.

That was until McCullum decided to put so much force behind a big swing outside off stump and his bat ended up in pieces.

The ball sailed over the bowler's head and half of the bat landed about two thirds of the way down the pitch as the batsmen ran in a single.

One commentator quipped afterwards: "To be fair to the bowlers, I think he should bat with the handle from now on."

It will be missed #BashBrothers pic.twitter.com/seLAhHDOEy — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2017

The ferocious power hitting gave the Heat a nine-wicket win and strengthened their grip on first place in the competition.