South Africa beats Sri Lanka again, wins 3-match series

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) " Kagiso Rabada claimed his second 10-wicket haul to bowl South Africa to a 282-run victory over Sri Lanka in the second test at Newlands on Thursday.

Rabada took 6-55 in the second innings to dismiss Sri Lanka for 224, giving him match figures of 10-92 as South Africa claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third and final test starts at the Wanderers next Thursday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

