Australia-Pakistan 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on the third day of the third test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground:

Azhar Ali run out 71

Sharjeel Khan c Renshaw b Hazelwood 4

Babar Azam lbw b Hazelwood 0

Younis Khan not out 136

Misbah-ul-Haq c sub b Lyon 18

Asad Shafiq c Smith b O'Keefe 4

Sarfraz Ahmed c sub b Starc 18

Mohammad Amir c Warner b Lyon 4

Wahab Riaz b Lyon 8

Yasir Shah not out 5

Extras: (3b) 3

Total: (for eight wickets ) 271

Overs: 95. Minutes: 400.

Fall of wicket: 1-6, 2-6, 3-152, 4-178, 197-5, 6-239, 7-244, 8-264.

To bat: Imran Khan.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 25-5-65-1, Josh Hazelwood 25-7-53-2, Steve O'Keefe 18-3-37-1, Nathan Lyon 27-2-98-3, Hilton Cartwright 4-0-15-0.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Ian Gould, England.

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.