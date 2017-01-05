Australia-Pakistan 3rd test

SYDNEY (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at stumps on the third day of the third test between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground:
Azhar Ali run out 71
Sharjeel Khan c Renshaw b Hazelwood 4
Babar Azam lbw b Hazelwood 0
Younis Khan not out 136
Misbah-ul-Haq c sub b Lyon 18
Asad Shafiq c Smith b O'Keefe 4
Sarfraz Ahmed c sub b Starc 18
Mohammad Amir c Warner b Lyon 4
Wahab Riaz b Lyon 8
Yasir Shah not out 5
Extras: (3b) 3
Total: (for eight wickets ) 271
Overs: 95. Minutes: 400.
Fall of wicket: 1-6, 2-6, 3-152, 4-178, 197-5, 6-239, 7-244, 8-264.
To bat: Imran Khan.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 25-5-65-1, Josh Hazelwood 25-7-53-2, Steve O'Keefe 18-3-37-1, Nathan Lyon 27-2-98-3, Hilton Cartwright 4-0-15-0.
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Richard Illingworth, England and Sundaram Ravi, India. Television umpire: Ian Gould, England.
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.
