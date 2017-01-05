Cricket: Black Caps name test squad

By David Leggat, in Mt Maunganui

New Zealand have kept an unchanged group together for the opening test against Bangladesh starting in Wellington next Thursday.

The XI who beat Pakistan in Hamilton in the most recent test at the end of November is retained en masse, with Henry Nicholls keeping the contentious No 5 spot.

Trent Boult returns to the group, having missed that Hamilton test through injury.

Batsman Dean Brownlie stays in the squad as cover, although Ross Taylor, having recovered from his eye surgery early in December and in strong T20 form, is in the squad.

Selector Gavin Larsen welcomed the 32-year-old Taylor's return to the side.

"It's great to have Ross back. He has a phenomenal record that speaks for itself and he's coming off a terrific hundred in his last test.

"He's obviously been an essential part of our test side for a long time and brings invaluable experience and knowledge to the group."

New Zealand will be chasing a third straight test win in the home summer, after beating Pakistan 2-0 in their rubber before Christmas.

The New Zealand team for the first test against Bangladesh: Kane Williamson ©, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.

- NZ Herald