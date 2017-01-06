Boult excited to be playing at Bay Oval v Bangladesh

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Trent Boult just loves to run in and bowl fast for the Black Caps.

It has been the ultimate goal for the 27-year-old Tauranga local ever since he first learned how to swing a cricket ball.

Boult is excited to be back in action for the Black Caps against Bangladesh at his home ground at Bay Oval today, after he was rested for Tuesday night's Twenty20 series opener in Napier.

"Yeah I'm definitely raring to get back into it. Although I want to play as many games as I can, it has been nice to come home and refresh and to turn out here [this] afternoon will be very exciting," Boult said.

"It's great to bring the international game to my home town. It has already been a pretty big success, the games that we have had here, so it is exciting to bring the Black Caps to Mount Maunganui.

"[The pitch] is getting quicker so it is always nice to see it carry."

Boult is now an integral part of the Black Caps in all three forms of the game after being championed as a test specialist when he made his debut in 2011.

"I definitely enjoy [Twenty20]. I have always said how test cricket is the pinnacle for me and it is the format I have loved the most, but you can't go wrong with bringing in big crowds and seeing the ball sail out of the park," he said.

"It is definitely very exciting. Every ground you go to, you definitely face different conditions so you do need to think on your feet and try to be smart, otherwise literally one game plan can work nicely in one place and can be totally different next place you go.

"Trying to stay a step ahead of the batsmen is probably pretty high on the list."

Continued below.

Related Content Video Tauranga locals Boult and Williamson in action at home National award for Tauranga dealership Retailers predict strong pre-Christmas spend will extend to Boxing Day

Bangladesh have yet to win a game on tour in New Zealand after losing the ODI series 3-0 and the opening Twenty20 match.

Team captain Mashrafe Mortaza said it had been frustrating not to be able to get over the line but the improvement was definitely there.

"If you look since the second ODI we have adjusted really well and have created chances with the bowling but we couldn't go through with the batting," he said.

"That is the part we have been missing. That is the key part to lose the matches. If you look at the last T20, we batted really well after 10 overs but we lost too many early wickets.

"But there are still two matches left in this T20 series. If we can find any wins or find something good for us, it will help the rest of the tour as well."

The Black Caps will be captained by Tauranga's in-form batsman Kane Williamson today and in the final Twenty20 match at Bay Oval on Sunday.

Williamson will have to do without Neil Broom after the Otago batsman was ruled out yesterday with a fractured finger.

Broom suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand while fielding in Napier and is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days.

George Worker has been called into the squad to replace him and if not selected for today's match will be released to play for the Central Stags in the McDonald's Super Smash Grand Final in New Plymouth tomorrow.

Black Caps v Bangladesh

ANZ International Twenty20 Series

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, today and Sunday, 3pm start

Tickets: premier.ticketek.co.nz