George Worker replaces injured Broom in Black Caps

George Worker has been called into the Black Caps for the remaining two matches of the Twenty20 Series against Bangladesh, after Neil Broom was ruled out with a fractured finger.



Broom suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand while fielding in Napier and is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days.



Allrounder Worker will join the Black Caps in Tauranga today. If not selected for the first match on Friday, Worker will be released to play for the Central Stags in the Super Smash Grand Final the following day.



Ross Taylor was not considered as a possible replacement due to a minor side-strain issue. The injury will not impact on his availability for the upcoming test series.

