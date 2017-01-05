South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Scores

6:25am Thu 5 January
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) " Scores from Day 3 of South Africa's second test against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Wednesday:

___

Sri Lanka 130-4 in 40 overs (Angelo Mathews 29 not out, Dimuth Karunaratne 29; Kagiso Rabada 2-22, Vernon Philander 2-34) and 110 all out in 43 overs (Upul Tharanga 26 not out, Dimuth Karunaratne 24; Vernon Philander 4-27, Kagiso Rabada 4-37) trails South Africa 392 all out in 116 overs (Dean Elgar 129, Quinton de Kock 101; Lahiru Kumara 6-122, Rangana Herath 2-57) and 224-7 declared in 51.5 overs (Elgar 55, Faf du Plessis 41; Suranga Lakmal 4-69, Rangana Herath 1-32) by 376 runs.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

